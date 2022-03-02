GUIZERIX: Preparing my spirit for Lenten lessons

Ash Wednesday is here once again, a time to reflect on the indulgences of Carnival season and repent of our sins in preparation for Easter.

For 40 days, many Christians will take on a Lenten sacrifice. As a practicing Catholic, I do not eat meat on Fridays during Lent and abstain from alcohol for the duration of the season. Some Christians also choose to add an act of service or worship to their daily routine, typically a pledge to study the Bible every day or perhaps to recite a specific set of prayers.

Personally, my past Lenten sacrifices have been mostly health-minded. One year I gave up my favorite food, potatoes. The next year, I gave up bread. Last year, I gave up chocolate — including my beloved M&Ms candy.

This year, I plan to give up a real vice. After praying about it (and after more than a couple of warnings from my husband to “not bring another thing in this house”), I’ve decided to give up my online shopping habit.

I often fear the mentality to treat myself has become a sort of idol in my own life. By eliminating the time I normally spend on Amazon or the Target app, I will have more time to devote to the Lord. It’s a practice I hope sticks beyond Lent, if I’m being honest.

On Wednesday morning, Catholics and other Christians across Vicksburg and the world will take time out of their day to go to church and receive ashes on their foreheads, marking the beginning of Lent.

So, on Wednesday when you’re out about town, don’t be afraid to ask folks why they have ashes on their foreheads. And whatever you do, don’t try to wipe them off, as some well-meaning people might try to do.

St. Paul Catholic Church will hold Ash Wednesday Mass at 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. St. Mary will hold Mass at 7 a.m. and St. Michael Catholic Church will meet at 5:30 p.m.