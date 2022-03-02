Helen Jean Bush

Funeral services for Helen Jean Bush, 73, of Greenville, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 5, at Mount Lula MB Church, Rolling Fork, with Dr. Peter Jackson officiating. She died Feb. 25 at Delta Health-The Medical Center, Greenville. Visitation will be from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mar. 4, in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Viewing will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 5, at Mount Lula MB Church, Rolling Fork. Burial will be at Anguilla Cemetery, under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

 

