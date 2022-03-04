Ole Miss advances to SEC women’s basketball semifinals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ole Miss’ season of women’s basketball resurgence hit a new level Friday.

Shakira Austin had a huge game with 27 points, 13 rebounds, six blocks and four assists to lead Ole Miss to a 70-60 win over No. 23 Florida in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Ole Miss (23-7) advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 1993. It will face top-seeded and No. 1-ranked South Carolina Saturday at 4 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

South Carolina routed Arkansas 76-54 in another quarterfinal on Friday. South Carolina is chasing its seventh SEC tournament title in eight seasons and third in a row.

Ole Miss is in the semifinals for the 10th time, but it has never won the SEC Tournament. Its last trip to the championship game was in 1983.

Austin had a season-high point total and her third double-double in six games.

Ole Miss only made one field goal in the last six minutes, but went 12-for-14 from the free throw line in that span to close out the game. The Rebels were 20-for-26 from the foul line in the game.

Angel Baker scored 15 points and Lashonda Monk had 11 for Ole Miss, which never trailed after taking a 4-3 lead 93 seconds into the game. Madison Scott had eight points and nine rebounds.

Zippy Broughton led Florida (21-10) with 26 points and seven rebounds, and Kristina Moore scored 11 points.