OUR OPINION: Vicksburg showed its patriotism Wednesday night

While the anticipated line of 300-plus big rigs didn’t make its way through Vicksburg with a photo finish on Wednesday night, a few dedicated groups of citizens gathered to show their support for truckers.

Lining overpasses above Interstate 20 — The Post was on the Wisconsin Avenue overpass — residents waved American flags, illiciting honks from passing truckers. They stayed in the chill night air for more than two hours, waiting for the promised freedom trucker convoy.

They waited, and waited and waited, until at last word came that the continuous convoy split up near Shreveport following a motor vehicle crash that stalled progress.

Still, the dedicated, freedom-loving few stayed committed to their task. If the convoy of truckers wasn’t coming through as originally thought, they would wave to the truckers who did come through town.

It’s these kinds of displays that make America great. Showing support for our truckers — arguably the backbone of America — by acknowledging the hard work they do, makes one proud to live in the United States. Truckers are the unsung heroes of American infrastructure, and whether the trucks on Wednesday night were part of the group going to Washington, D.C. or were simply on a late-night haul, they deserve every bit of praise.

At a time when inflation is at a 40-year high, disapproval of the president is more than 50 percent and people in our country and across the globe are feeling helpless, Wednesday’s event meant more than a chance to wave the flag. It was one small act, by a small group of people. But it was an opportunity to take a stand against tyranny and promote freedom.

Regardless of your politics, we all can appreciate the fact that we live in a country where it’s safe to have our own opinions and we can voice them without fear.

So, even though a dramatic line of 18-wheelers didn’t roll through Vicksburg in ceremonious fashion, the fanfare was there. It made all who witnessed it proud to be Americans and proud to be from Vicksburg.