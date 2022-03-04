Vicksburg Warren School District and community partners earn MAPE, Mississippi Governor’s Awards

Published 3:02 pm Friday, March 4, 2022

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Students from the Vicksburg Warren School District’s Energy Academy work with their teacher on a project in class. (Photo Submitted)

Since 1984, the MAPE (Mississippi Association of Partners in Education) has provided networking that facilitates partnerships between schools and their respective communities.

Each year, the partnerships that have excelled are recognized, and during the 20th Annual Governor’s Awards, the MAPE will award 24 school-community partnership programs. Vicksburg is among the recipients and has received two Governor’s Awards of Distinction.

The Vicksburg Warren School District, along with the United Way of West Central Mississippi, Vicksburg Family Development Service, Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library and the City of Vicksburg, have received a District & Community-Wide Governor’s Award.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

This partnership came together and trained private-sector daycare center employees, distributed thousands of books to children, hosted Days of Action to promote early childhood learning and opened an Early Learning Resource Center at the local library where families can go and have access to computers and other resources.

Also, the VWSD received the Multi-Level School Governor’s Award, which is being given for the partnership created between the District’s Energy Academy and Entergy Mississippi, Mississippi Development Authority and Claiborne County School District.

The networking created by this partnership has become a pipeline of new workers who will be integral in filling the workforce needs in Mississippi.

“Our community partnerships are paramount to our success, and we wouldn’t be where we are today without them,” said VWSD Superintendent Chad Shealy. “These programs help our kids prepare for school and prepare for careers and life. Our great partners are doing what is best for kids and for the community and I am so very thankful for each of them.”

Other schools in the state receiving Governor’s Awards of Distinction were located in Brandon, Gulfport, Hancock County, Hattiesburg Jackson, McComb, Pascagoula-Gautier, Starkville and Tupelo.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of establishing and maintaining effective community partnerships and its correlation with improved student learning outcomes,” said David Schommer, MAPE president. “Our 2022 Governor’s Award winners are truly making a difference in their community. They exemplify what can be achieved in Mississippi, through effective collaboration with community partners. Congratulations to all of our award winners.”

A Governor’s Award Virtual Celebration will be held at 11:30 a.m. on March 31. The ceremony will also be broadcast at additional times in April and May.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

Woman abandons car in Delta; found Friday on banks of Mississippi River

G. Gilmore ‘Gil’ Martin, former Warren County District Attorney, dies at home

Warren County Land Records Feb. 21 to Feb. 28

GRACE WINS: Faith-based film to be shot in Vicksburg

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you think Russia's invasion of Ukraine will impact Mississippi?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...