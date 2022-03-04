Vicksburg Warren School District and community partners earn MAPE, Mississippi Governor’s Awards

Since 1984, the MAPE (Mississippi Association of Partners in Education) has provided networking that facilitates partnerships between schools and their respective communities.

Each year, the partnerships that have excelled are recognized, and during the 20th Annual Governor’s Awards, the MAPE will award 24 school-community partnership programs. Vicksburg is among the recipients and has received two Governor’s Awards of Distinction.

The Vicksburg Warren School District, along with the United Way of West Central Mississippi, Vicksburg Family Development Service, Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library and the City of Vicksburg, have received a District & Community-Wide Governor’s Award.

This partnership came together and trained private-sector daycare center employees, distributed thousands of books to children, hosted Days of Action to promote early childhood learning and opened an Early Learning Resource Center at the local library where families can go and have access to computers and other resources.

Also, the VWSD received the Multi-Level School Governor’s Award, which is being given for the partnership created between the District’s Energy Academy and Entergy Mississippi, Mississippi Development Authority and Claiborne County School District.

The networking created by this partnership has become a pipeline of new workers who will be integral in filling the workforce needs in Mississippi.

“Our community partnerships are paramount to our success, and we wouldn’t be where we are today without them,” said VWSD Superintendent Chad Shealy. “These programs help our kids prepare for school and prepare for careers and life. Our great partners are doing what is best for kids and for the community and I am so very thankful for each of them.”

Other schools in the state receiving Governor’s Awards of Distinction were located in Brandon, Gulfport, Hancock County, Hattiesburg Jackson, McComb, Pascagoula-Gautier, Starkville and Tupelo.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of establishing and maintaining effective community partnerships and its correlation with improved student learning outcomes,” said David Schommer, MAPE president. “Our 2022 Governor’s Award winners are truly making a difference in their community. They exemplify what can be achieved in Mississippi, through effective collaboration with community partners. Congratulations to all of our award winners.”

A Governor’s Award Virtual Celebration will be held at 11:30 a.m. on March 31. The ceremony will also be broadcast at additional times in April and May.