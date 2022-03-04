Warren County Land Records Feb. 21 to Feb. 28

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period February 21 to February 28.

Warranty Deeds

* Collin K. Brumfield to Amis Properties LLC, Part of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Christopher J. Badeaux to Willie R. Johnson Jr., Part of Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

* Lee Roy Robinson Jr. (Trustee) and Sharlot P. Robinson (Trustee) to Kerry V. Comeaux and Diane Hester Jacobs, Section 19, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Mark Katzenmeyer to Debra R. Dixon, Part of Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* Kathryn C. Duggins (Administratrix), Kathryn C. Duggins, and Watkins Bernard Duggins Jr. (Estate) to Revolution Enterprises LLC, Block 48, Lot 256, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

* Christina Bottino Kelty, Carla Bottino McGehee and Claudia Bottino Fridge to Janice Miller and Steven Miller, Part of Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Kimberly Meshell Gant (Ehrhardt), James Edward Gant III and Kaylon Little to James Lee Little Jr., Part of Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

* Jeri H. McGuffie (Exec) and Cecil W. Harper (Exec) to Jeri H. McGuffie (Trustee) and Cecil W. Harper (Trustee), Section 17, Township 6 North, Range 4 East; Section 18, Township 6 North, Range 4 East.

* Denise Harris (Administratrix) and Mary Dudley Harris Estate to Larry Dean Macomber and Mary Ann Macomber, Lot 3 and 4, Templeton Subdivision.

* Stanley Moran and Natasha Moran to Sylvester Jones and Charlotta Jones, Lot 48, S & MC Flokes Survey.

* Marcus Dupree Shorter to Monika Jones, Lot 7, Singing Hills Cove Part One.

*William J. Monsour and Linda S. Monsour to William J. Monsour (Trustee), Linda S. Monsour (Trustee) and The Monsour Family Trust, Part of Northeast ¼ of Northeast ¼ of Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Louos W. Warner Jr. to Pamela K. Warner, Charles A. Myles and Trona P. Myles, Lot 28, Forrest Cove Part 2.

* Loretta D. Wigley (Trustee), The Wigley Family Trust, W. David Wigley, Loretta D. Wigley to Alan Richardson, Part of Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

Deeds of Trust

* Iowa Blvd Coin Llcd to Bankfirst Financial Services, Section 2, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* Walden Bost and Kelly V. Bost to Guaranty Bank and Trust Co., Section 1, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Ashley Logan Cessna and Joseph Hamilton Cessna to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Part of Section 6, Township 14 North, Range, 3 East.

* Casey Collum to First South Farm Credit ACA, Part of Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* Kerry V. Comeaux and Diane Hester Jacobs to Riverland FCU, Section 19, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Debra R. Dixon to Debra R. Dixon and Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* Debra R. Dixon to Randal S. Dixon and Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* Fix Pads Holdings Llc to Loan Funder Series 24344, Part of Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part of Lot 4 and Part of Lot 3, S. Barefield.

* James Little Jr. and Kaylon Little to Flagstar Bank, Part of Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

* Robert Hite and Joy Hite to Guaranteed Rate Inc., Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Regina Lynn Jeffers and Anne Harkey to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Stephen Harris and Sara Harris to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 16, Prospect Place.

* Vicky Boulton Henshaw to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

* Jordan Hill to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Part of Section 7, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

* Richard Horton and Stacey Horton to Quicken Loans Inc., Lot 23, Dogwood Lake Estates Part 1-A.

* Nathaniel David Jones and Leanne Forrest Jones to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 115, Walnut Cove.

*Monika Jones to Mortgage Research Center LLC and Veterans United Homes Loans, Lot 7, Singing Hills Cove Part One.

* MorCarlos E. Ruiz and Ana A. Ruiz to JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., Part of Section 1C, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*John B. McCain and Shelia K. McCain to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Lot 5, Dogwood Lake Estate Part 1-A.

* Janice Miller and Steven Miller to Open Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part Reserved Lot, Lake Haven Estates Subdivision.

* David W. Moore and Karen T. Moore to Quicken Loans LLC, Lot 32, Chambers Street.

* Derrick Stamps and Frances Jean Stamps to Mutual Credit Union, Block A, Lot 84, Marion Park No. 4.

* Jay Paul (P) Norwood to Southern AgCredit ACA, Part of Section 34, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 3, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

* Rett Verhine Builders LLC to Riverhills Bank, Part of Lot 39, Mill Creek Subdivision.

Marriage Licenses

* Walter Lee Coleman, 71, Mississippi, to Nora Jean Sims, 70, Mississippi.

* Derrick Dante Neal, 44, Port Gibson, Miss., to Matrica Carroll Doss, 43, Vicksburg.

*James Andrew Dolan, 59, New York, to Debbie Dolan, 57, Texas.

* Deshay Caprell Pierce, 29, Mississippi, to Jasmine Jenell Island, 36, Tennessee.

* Eddie Lee Good, 39, Mississippi, to Tieasha Nishel Martin, 25, Mississippi.

* Ryan Matthew Theisen, 31, Georgia, to Paige Nichole Piazza, 33, Mississippi.

* Austin Charles Mayfield, 26, Jackson, Miss., to Jamee Leigh O’Briant, 23, Flowood, Miss.