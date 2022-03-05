FRAZIER: When one needs direction in every sense of the word

I make no bones about my struggles with direction.

In fact, I wholeheartedly admit I am directionally challenged. Even in Vicksburg, I still need landmarks. For instance, when someone refers to the South Frontage Road, I have to ask them, “Is that the McDonald’s side?”

It’s embarrassing, but it is what it is.

My maternal grandmother had this saying — every time you must turn around when driving, you need to also turn your purse around.

I have done this, but not on every occasion I had to backtrack. If I had followed this old wives’ tale, the handle on my purse would be worn to a frazzle.

My directional dilemma has also been the cause of several panic attacks.

One time when traveling from Austin to San Antonio, I got lost on their crazy interstate system. Had I not had a cellphone to call my uncle, who lived in the area and knew the roads, I would probably still be going round and round searching for the exit I needed to take.

Yes, I had the GPS on, but I still got discombobulated.

That’s just how bad my sense of direction is.

While I struggle in finding my North Star while driving, this cataclysmic conundrum of mine also ekes into geography.

Obviously, I know California is to the west of us, Florida to the east and the Dakotas to the north. However, when it comes to referencing the location of other countries in relation to the U.S. and knowing where they are located — something I have not particularly given much attention — I am paying attention now.

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, I imagine I am not the only one who has pulled up a world map or sought out a globe. And in doing so, my youngest daughter pointed out the proximity of Russia to Alaska.

At their closest points, the distance is 55 miles. I was shocked.

With this newfound knowledge of mine, I had to ask myself, what if Putin had decided to move in the opposite direction of Ukraine?

Like Ukraine, Alaska was once part of the Russian territory.

What would we do if the tyrant wanted it back? I am sure we would go to war and fight for our countrymen like the Ukrainians are doing.

And although we have more resources to defend the U.S., there would be lives lost and children killed, just like we are witnessing in Ukraine.

It feels sickening to see these people beg for help on TV. I know we are shoring up troops in NATO countries and supplying weaponry, food and clothing, but is this all we can do?

Watch and wait to see how many more are maimed and killed.

It was heartening to hear one local liquor store decided to forgo the sale of Russian vodka. I hope our leaders will be as bold and also refuse to purchase any goods or oil from the country.

If not, and the wait to take action continues, it would suggest to me those in power have lost their direction.

They need to turn their purses around and locate a landmark to help them find the way.

They have plenty of figurative landmarks to choose from — the faces of innocent Ukrainian children.