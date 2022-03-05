Good Shepherd benefitting from new opportunities, funding

Cindy McCarley, Director at Good Shepherd Community Center, said she wants the public to know good things are happening, but there is a lot more to be done.

Good Shepherd Community Center has been given additional opportunities and funding to help improve the community center. As stated by McCarley, Good Shepherd for the first time in history was able to brand itself, revise its mission statement and create a website. They were also able to install a new roof, due to some generous donors, and implement new programs.

Even during the middle of the pandemic, Good Shepherd was able to receive some extra funding from federal Child Care Strong Stabilization Grants, part of the American Rescue Plan, to help update their preschool and provide money for the staff.

“One thing that the pandemic did for the preschools and daycares was provided the American Rescue money,” McCarley said. “Part of the money we received some funding that allows us to do some things we have been wanting to do for a long time like paint the inside of the building and update the floors and help with staff retention,”

The building is slowly transitioning into an updated facility that can cater to all of Vicksburg’s needs, she added.

“It is important to me that people know how good God was and that God has prepared a way for us to do these incredible things so we can love on more people,” she said.

However, as the saying goes, “it takes a village.” McCarley said Good Shepherd still needs the support and help of those who believe in the organization’s mission statement, “to educate, empower and inspire individuals, children and families to live their best lives.”

“We receive funding from United Way, Mississippi Department of Education, Mississippi Department of Human Services and the United Methodist Church, but we want our individual donors that love the mission of Good Shepherd to understand that their donations are still so much needed and so much appreciated,” McCarley said.

Another way to help Good Shepherd is by joining their volunteer program, the Ripple Effect. Currently, Good Shepherd is looking for some volunteers to tutor students ages 12 and under in their afterschool program.

“You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to help tutor,” McCarley said.

They are also looking for preschool teachers and classroom floaters to hire.

For more information about how to help Good Shepherd, call 601-636-7687 or visit their website at www.goodshepherdvicksburg.org.