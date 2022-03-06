The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Vicksburg High basketball tryouts

Tryouts for Vicksburg High’s varsity and junior varsity boys basketball teams will be held March 9-11 at the VHS gym. Tryouts will go from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. each day, and all players must have an updated physical, participation form and concussion form. They should also bring their own shorts, gym shoes, shirt, towel and water bottle.

For more information, contact coach Kelvin Carter.

Vikings Golf Scramble

Warren Central’s golf team will host the 2022 Vikings Golf 4-Man Scramble on March 26 at Vicksburg Country Club. The tournament will start at 1 p.m.

The entry fee is $400 per team or $100 for individual players, and includes lunch and one mulligan. Several levels of tournament sponsorships are also available.

For more information or to register, contact Warren Central golf coach Matt Williams at 601-218-8295 or via email at mwilliams@vwsd.org.

Warren central basketball tryouts

Tryouts for Warren Central’s varsity and junior varsity boys basketball teams will be held March 7-11 at the Warren Central Junior High gym.

Tryouts will go from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. each day, and all players must have an updated physical, participation form and concussion form. They should also bring their own shorts, gym shoes, shirt, towel and water bottle. For information, email coach Keith Williams at kwilliams@vwsd.org

Spring break tennis camp

The City of Vicksburg will hold its annual Spring Break Tennis Camp March 14-17 at the Halls Ferry Park tennis courts. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon each day, and the cost is $40 per person.

The deadline to register is March 9. Call Rick Shields at 601-618-4757 or visit the Halls Ferry Courts to register.

Red Carpet Bowl scholarships

Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Red Carpet Bowl scholarships. The $750 scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors from Vicksburg High School, Warren Central, Porter’s Chapel Academy and St. Aloysius.

Forms are available from each school’s office or by emailing Red Carpet Bowl chairman John Newton at johncnewton@bellsouth.net, or Lester Tzotzolas at ltzotzolas@gmail.com.

Applicants must submit the application form, a list of high school activities, and a 500-word essay. The deadline is March 23.

YMCA volleyball

Registration for the Vicksburg YMCA’s youth volleyball league is open through March 12. The league is for girls ages 8-14, and is designed to teach them the basic fundamentals of the game.

Games will be played on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at the Purks YMCA, and there are three age divisions — 8-10, 11-12, and 13-14. The registration fee is $70 for YMCA members and $80 for non-members. Uniforms are included with the registration fee.

Coaches are also needed. A meeting will be held March 14 at 6 p.m. at the Purks YMCA.

For more information or to register, contact Wayne Scott at 601-638-1071 or email him at wayne@vicksburgymca.com

Hinds alumni weekend

Hinds Community College’s athletics department will host its first-ever Alumni Weekend and Golf Outing April 8 and 9 on its Raymond campus.

In addition to the Friday afternoon golf outing, Hinds athletics alumni will have the opportunity to mingle at a social event with old teammates, honor previous coaches and student-athletes, and take in athletic events on campus. Hinds will play Northwest Mississippi in a baseball game April 9 at 2 p.m. There will be men’s and women’s alumni soccer games that day at noon.

The Alumni Golf Outing will be a four-man, best ball scramble, and the cost is $400 per team. The registration deadline is March 28. To register, complete the registration form on the Hinds athletics website.

The cost for the Friday evening social is $40 and the Saturday morning brunch is $20, or both for $50. The cost of both events is also included in the Alumni Golf Outing registration fee.

All money raised will go to the Hinds Foundation for Athletics. For more information, visit Sports.Hindscc.edu or contact athletic director Nathan Werremeyer at nathan.werremeyer@hindscc.edu or 601-857-3330.