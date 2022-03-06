OUTLOOK: Les Soeurs Charmantes Social and Civic Club 49th Annual Debutante Ball

On Feb. 19, the Les Soeurs Charmantes Social and Civic Club presented 22 young women during the organization’s 49th Annual Debutante Ball.

The event was held at the Vicksburg City Auditorium and the theme for the ball was “Shimmering Shades of Beauty: Elegance, Grace and Sophistication.”

Serving as guest speakers for the event were Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., and Warren County District 3 Supervisor Shawn Jackson.

Ms. Jamie Cruthirds was the vocalist for the evening.

Choreographers for the ball were Mrs. Leah Sullivan and Ms. Muriel Holmes with Mrs. Beverly Gaskin and Ms. Oneka Washington serving as narrators for the Debutante presentation.

Cadet Jacolby Harris, Cadet Paul O’Neal and Cadet Koury Vample served as the JROTC escorts.

Young women chosen by club members to participate in the Debutante Ball must meet certain grade qualifications and participate in community service. They are also instructed on etiquette and must learn dance routines as a group, as well as with their escorts.

During the ball, Ka’Lea Michele Tillman was named Miss Congeniality.

Tillman was awarded the title after receiving the most votes from the participating debutantes.

Jalyn Davis was crowned Miss Debutante.

The title of Miss Debutante is awarded to the young woman who sold the most ads and raised the most money for the Les Soeurs Charmantes Social and Civic Club book.

This year, the club’s book was dedicated to the late Mrs. Carolyn Sue Webster Strothers.

Strothers was a charter member of the club.

In addition to Davis and Tillman receiving the honors of Miss Debutante and Miss Congeniality, respectively, the Les Soeurs Charmantes Social and Civic Club provides scholarships to all the participants.

Serving as the 2022 president of the club is Mrs. Lisa McGowan.

Club Members are Mrs. Helen Bowman; Mrs. Carolyn Bradford; Mrs. Gwendolyn Brow; Mrs. Ola Clark; Mrs. Beverly Gaskin; Dr. Kenya Gaskin; Dr. Allene Gayles; Mrs. Annie Green; Mrs. April Green; Mrs. Ruby Green; Ms. Shalanda Harris; Mrs. Willie Mae Harrison; Mrs. Mary Kenney; Mrs. Natasha Moran; Mrs. Sherrie Moran; Mrs. Deborah Potts; Ms. Shirley Smith; Mrs. Leah Sullivan; Ms. Aissa Washington; Ms. Oneka Washington and Mrs. Patricia Washington.

2022 Debutantes

Mary Katherine Archer, a senior at River City Early College, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Shaun (Frances) Archer. She was escorted by Donald Taylor, Jr., the son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald (Denetra) Taylor, Sr. Donald is a junior at River City Early College.

Adria Makenzie Burks, a senior at Vicksburg High School, is the daughter of the late Mr. Adrian Burks, Sr., and Mr. and Mrs. Karl (Chasity) Minor, Jr. She was escorted by Khari Holt, the son of Mr. Derrick Holt and Mrs. Consuelo Holt Patterson. Khari attends Hinds Community College.

MeKayla Elaine Burns, a senior at Vicksburg High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cedrick (Raven) Burns and Mr. and Mrs. William (Tabitha) Evans. She was escorted by Curtis Ross, Jr., the son of Mr. Curtis Ross, Sr. and Mrs. April Ross. Curtis attends Hinds Community College.

Lauren Nicole Carson, a senior at Vicksburg High School, is the daughter of Mr. Louis Carson and Ms. Tonia Graves. She was escorted by Terrance Johnson, II, the son of Mr. Terrance Johnson, Sr. and Ms. MaLinda Hill. Terrance is a senior at Vicksburg High School.

Adrionna Nicole Denise Carter, a senior at Vicksburg High School, is the daughter of Mr. Donnell Carter and Ms. Tameaka Tate. She was escorted by Otis James, III, the son of Mr. Otis James, Jr. and Ms. Michelle Lowe. Otis is a senior at Vicksburg High School.

Damara Ranee Cormier, a senior at River City Early College, is the daughter of Mr. Richard Cormier and Mr. and Mrs. Willie (Shannel) Wheeler. She was escorted by Tyreese Ford, the son of Ms. Nina Ford. Tyreese is a senior at Vicksburg High School.

Jalyn Jene’ Davis, a senior at Vicksburg High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marcus (LaSandra) Davis. She was escorted by Kemontaye Sanders, the son of Mr. Mario Brown and Ms. Lakeshia Sanders. Kemontaye is a senior at Vicksburg High School.

A’Toni A’kira Griffin, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. Antonio Griffin and Mr. and Mrs. Donald (LaTanyia) Turner. She was escorted by JaShun Simon, the son of Mr. and Mrs. James (Briggett) Simon, Jr.

Emily Gabrielle Harris, a senior at River City Early College, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gabe (Andrea) Harris, IV. She was escorted by Benjamin Linzy, the son of Mr. David Linzy and Dr. Tabitha Smith. Benjamin is a senior at River City Early College.

Kaitlyn Ann Hogan, a senior at Vicksburg High School., is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin (Tammye) Hogan. She was escorted by Darius Burrell, the son of Ms. Natasha McGriggs. Darius is a senior at Vicksburg High School.

Kayelynn Latriece Kelly, a senior at Vicksburg High School, is the daughter of Mr. Louis Kelly and Ms. LaToya Warren. She was escorted by Ca’Mychal Beard, the son of Mr. Mychal Russell and Ms. Christy Beard. Ca’Mychal attends Delta Technical College.

Ty’Liah Di’sha McGowan, a senior at Vicksburg High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence (Alora) McGriggs. She was escorted by Jarell Noye, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Vance (Azanda) Gray. Jarell is a freshman at Vicksburg High School.

Jasmine BriKayla Moran, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley (Natasha) Moran. She was escorted by Quentarius Ross, the son of Mr. Michael Malane and Ms. Carolyn Ross. Quentarius is a senior at Warren Central High School.

Kyleigh Danyel Neal, a senior at Vicksburg High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kyle (Tarsha) Neal. She was escorted by Floyd Davenport, III, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd (Sylvia) Davenport, Jr. Floyd is a senior at Warren Central High School.

Madyson Ma’ree O’Neal, a senior at Vicksburg High School, is the daughter of Ms. Sharita O’Neal. She was escorted by Eric Wesley, the son of Mr. Jermaine Wesley and Ms. Aniece Jones. Eric is a senior at Vicksburg High School.

Trinitee Hope Odom, a senior at Vicksburg High School, is the daughter of the late Ms. Ebony Monique Jones and Mr. and Mrs. Larmon (Kristie) Odom, Sr. She was escorted by Kalib Miles, the son of Mr. Louis Miles and Ms. Katrina Hills. Kalib is a senior at River City Early College.

Ariah Lakhia Pendleton, a senior at River City Early College, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Amos (Chiquita) Pendleton. She was escorted by Jordan Johnson, the son of Ms. Chanetelle Johnson. Jordan is a senior at Vicksburg High School.

Miracle Jamiaha Royal, a senior at Vicksburg High School, is the daughter of Mr. D’Antonio Royal and Mrs. Aviance Cogg. She was escorted by Jozef Hargro, the son of Mr. Tyrone Hargro and Ms. Ouida Strong. Jozef is a senior at Vicksburg High School.

Mariah Márshae Smith, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. Derek Smith and Ms. Da’Moise Brown. She was escorted by Robert Lee McBride, Jr., the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert (Tamriel) McBride, Sr. Robert is a senior at Warren Central High School.

Naperia Semahjai Swartz, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. Willis Swartz and Ms. Maya Harris. She was escorted by Josh Smith, the son of the late Mrs. Debra Smith and Mr. and Mrs. Lorenzo Smith. Josh is a senior at Warren Central High School.

Ka’Lea Michele Tillman, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. Kevin Tillman and Ms. Deidre Minor. She was escorted by Gabe Hodge, the son of Mr. Eugene Hodge and Ms. Zandra Miller. Gabe is a senior at Warren Central High School.

Shakendrius Ty’Shelle Tyler, a senior at Vicksburg High School, is the daughter of Ms. Tonya Brooks. She was escorted by Justin Myles, the son of Mr. Cedric Tillman and Ms. Yolanda Myles. Justin is a senior at Vicksburg High School.