City of Vicksburg declares emergency to fix pumping station

Published 5:16 pm Monday, March 7, 2022

By John Surratt

Problems with the sewer pumping station on U.S. 61 North, which serves Merit Health River Region, have forced the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen to declare an emergency to fix it.

The board passed a resolution declaring the emergency at its Monday meeting. Declaring an emergency allows city officials to bypass the state’s bid laws to hire a contractor or purchase parts to repair the problem.

The lift station helps move sewage from the hospital to the city’s sewer line and then to the wastewater treatment plant on Rifle Range Road.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

“We’ve got to rebuild it,” Public Works Director Garnet Van Norman said.

According to the resolution, the components of the station are coming apart and only one pump is working correctly, making the station “unsafe for the public.”

“We’ve got to put new piping in it and order two new pumps to go in it,” he said. “It’s kind of an important pump station because everything coming out of the hospital goes into it.”

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Warren County parks and recreation commission changes meeting date

ALL ABOARD: Warren County, City of Vicksburg sign letters supporting passenger rail service

Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigating submerged vehicle in Sunflower River Diversion Canal

Two Hermanville men arrested for narcotics possession in Vicksburg

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you think Russia's invasion of Ukraine will impact Mississippi?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...