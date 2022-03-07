Farmer’s Bounty Sale brings animals, wares to Tractor Supply for start of spring

People from across Warren County and the surrounding area gathered on Saturday for the Farmer’s Bounty Sale.

Located at Tractor Supply Co. on South Frontage Road, the sale takes place every first and third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Self-proclaimed “Crazy Chicken Lady” Cappy Martin is the organizer, and through a partnership with Tractor Supply Co., there is no cost to vendors who would like to sell their small farm animals or homemade products.

A variety of items were available on Saturday, from bunnies and chickens to salsas and jams.

For more information on the Farmer’s Bounty sale, call Cappy Martin at 601-631-0492.