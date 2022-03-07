George “Gil” Gilmore Martin passed away on Mar. 4 at his home. He was 77.

Martin was born on July 8, 1944, the son of Dr. George H. Martin and Barbara Gilmore Martin. He was a graduate of the School of Law at Ole Miss and practiced at the Brunini Law Firm. He was elected as the 9th Circuit District Attorney in 1991 and served for 17 years. During his four terms, his office prosecuted over 7,500 cases, and his staff was expanded to include victim’s assistance and bad-check units. He was an active member of the Bar Association. He was a member and supporter of United Way of Vicksburg and Warren County, Vicksburg-Warren Humane Society, Good Shepherd Community Center, Old Court House Museum, Old Depot Museum, The Southern Cultural Heritage Center, Friends of the Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign, Grace Christian Counseling Center and Port City Kiwanis.

Martin was an active member of the Vicksburg Warren Humane Society since 2004. He served as Vice President with the Board of Directors for the humane society from 2015 until his death. Martin was an avid lover of animals and especially loved dogs. He was a true rescuer of dogs in need. With few exceptions, he generally got a new dog when a stray showed up at his door. Most times these stray dogs were in horrible health and leery of people. Martin would work to earn their trust and once he did, he and his new pet were off to the veterinarian clinic. Martin was a true rescuer, in every sense of the word, for any stray dog that chose his home.

He is survived by his sons, Charles Martin and Scott Luke; sister, Cathryn Martin, Shelby Burr and Dr. Linda Martin; brother, Taylor Martin; and grandchildren Alizabeth Martin and Ali Grace Luke.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Mar 11 at Glenwood Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of the service.

Memorials may be made to the Vicksburg-Warren Humane Society and the Port City Kiwanis.