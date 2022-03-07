Theresa “Lynn” Lewis died Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022. She was 55. She had been a resident of Vicksburg for most of her adult life. She was the daughter of James Edward Clark and the late Marsha Diane Teater Brewer. She worked for the Vicksburg Warren School District for 23 years, retiring as purchasing agent.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a brother, Franklin Clark and her step-father, Donald Brewer.

She is survived by her husband, Danny Lewis; her father, James Edward Clark; two daughters, Tiffany Gale Weems (Matthew) and Steffany Lewis; a son, Danny Lee Lewis, II (Ginger); an honorary daughter, Missy Kilgore; two brothers, James Edward Clark, II and Benjamin Clark; and seven grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Mar. 10 at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 1830 Cherry Street in Vicksburg, MS. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. Thursday until the hour of service. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Gardens.