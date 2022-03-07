Timmy James Harris

Published 10:39 am Monday, March 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

A Celebration of Life will be held for Timmy James Harris on Thursday, Mar. 10 at 2 p.m. at Greater Grove Street M. B. Church. Harris will lie in repose from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Wednesday, Mar 9 from 1 until 6 p.m. with family being present from 5 until 6 p.m.

Harris was preceded in death by his parents, Jacquelyne Jeanette Turner Harris and Clem “Excel” Dickerson and sister, Rebecca Harris.

Harris leaves to cherish his memories his son, Rashad Neal; brother, Walter A. (Myra) Harris Sr.; three sisters, Cleo Dickerson, Stephanie Hills and Yvette Price; two nieces, Rebecca R. (Tommy) Curtis and Kisha (Marvin) Petro; nephew, Walter (Latasha) Harris Jr.; and his cousin, Renee (Ken) Bell. Harris also leaves a host of family and friends including the Buchanan, Carpenter, Paige, Turner, Martin and Ferguson Families.

Timmy James Harris transitioned on Feb. 23 at the age of 44.

 

 

