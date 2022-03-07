Warren County Supervisors reverse mask mandate for county facilities

The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted to strike down its face mask requirement for people in county facilities.

Following a decrease in COVID-19 cases in the county and across the state, the board of supervisors determined the action was appropriate.

According to the Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 tracker, as of Monday, there were 12 confirmed coronavirus cases in Warren County and three new hospital admissions. The CDC also reported 57 percent of Warren County’s population is vaccinated against COVID-19 having received two doses, and 39 percent of the population is fully vaccinated with at least one booster shot.

While masks are no longer required to enter the courthouse, the stipulation that individual offices or courtrooms can require masks still remains.

“Individual offices can do what they feel like,” Chancery Clerk Donna Hardy said. “I know there are people in my office, and others, that are immune-compromised and might ask people who come in to put on a mask.”

District 2 Supervisor William Banks also clarified that the Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies posted at the doors of the courthouse will no longer be required to stop people and ask that they wear a mask.

“At the door, the deputies don’t have the authority to stop people from coming in without their masks now,” Banks said.

The motion passed and went into effect immediately.