Bennie “Sonny” Gaines Jr. passed away on Mar. 1 at Merit Health Natchez in Natchez, Miss. following a lengthy illness. He was 77 years old. A Celebration of his life will be held Friday, Mar. 11 at 11 a.m. at Lakeview Funeral Home where social guidelines and facial coverings will be required. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, Mar. 10 from 1 until 6 p.m. with the family present from 5 until 6 p.m.

Gaines served honorably in the United States Army and retired in 1989 after 26 ½ years of military service.

Gaines was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie (Mike) Gaines Sr. and Eylin (Lin) Johnson; son, Jeffrey Michael Gaines; two sisters, Doris Gaines Wilson and Gloria Gaines Hodge; four nieces, Deleslin Roseberg Felicia Hodge, Desire Wilson and Libby Kay Jenkins; one nephew, William Hodge Jr.

He leaves to cherish many wonderful and precious memories his sons, Stanley Gleese (Roshelle) of Savannah, Ga. and Johnathon Allen Gaines of North Chicago, Ill.; a loving daughter Sonya Yvette Gaines Douglas (LeChon) of Washington D.C.; four sisters, Janice Gaines Jenkins, Deloris Gaines McGee and Eileen Gaines all of Vicksburg and Marva Gaines of Montgomery, Ala.; two brothers, Malcolm Gaines (Mary) and Harold W. Gaines Sr. (Mattie); god brother and best friend, Joseph Burns (Barbara); 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.