Jimmie L. Price

Published 2:59 pm Tuesday, March 8, 2022

By Staff Reports

Jimmie L. Price passed away on Wednesday, Mar. 2  at St. Dominic Memorial Hospital in Jackson, Miss. He was 74.

 

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 12 at Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church (2700 Bovina Cut Off Road) with Rev. Virdell Lewis Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Pisgah Church Cemetery (Hickory Tree Cemetery). Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, Mar. 11 from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 until 6 p.m.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

 

More Obits

Bennie “Sonny” Gaines Jr.

Katherine De-Loris Taylor

Connie Gibson Jr.

Ouida Dye Joseph 

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you support passenger rail service in Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...