Katherine De-Loris Taylor died Monday, Mar. 7. She was 84 years old.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Mar. 11 at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave, Vicksburg. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service. Burial will be at Cayuga Cemetery in Hinds County. Her brother-in-law, the Rev. Don Taylor of Bon Aqua, Tenn., will officiate.

De-Loris is survived by her husband of nearly 67 years, Richard C. Taylor Jr., of Vicksburg; three sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Mary Ann Taylor, Gary and Donna Taylor and Steve and Misty Taylor, all of Vicksburg; one brother and sister-in-law, Lonny and Lavada Stevens of Magnolia, Texas; seven grandchildren, Jeff Taylor of Vicksburg, Andy Taylor of Clinton, Brandon Taylor of Pocahontas, Ark., Ashley Boutot and Amber Clampit, both of Brandon and Jourdan Taylor and Joshua Taylor, both of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and a number of other relatives, including great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gillis and Mary Lois Stevens; sister, Wanda Stevens; and brother Lynn Stevens.

Pallbearers will be Mark Polk, Mark Bridges, Jeff Taylor, Noah Taylor, David Taylor and Bruce Taylor.

De-Loris was raised in the Culkin community of Vicksburg, attending Culkin Academy and Woodlawn Baptist Church as a youth. She later joined the Church of Christ faith, serving as an active member of Midway Church in Claiborne County in her later years. She was an excellent homemaker and a devoted mother and wife. She loved to travel and had an affinity for all things red, especially concerning fashion.

De-Loris never met a stranger and had a quick wit. She possessed a ready smile and a hearty laugh for all who met her. To know her was to call her a friend.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to the nursing and support staff of Kindred Hospice for the comfort and care they provided during De-Loris’s last few months of life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.