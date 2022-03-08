Vicksburg Physician Dan Edney named Deputy State Health Officer following Dobbs’ resignation

Published 4:49 pm Tuesday, March 8, 2022

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Dr. Dan Edney

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday announced State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs will resign from his position at the end of July 2022.

“I feel like the time is right for me to return to the clinical side of medicine, particularly the communicable disease treatment of patients,” Dobbs said in a press release from MSDH. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at MSDH, particularly working with this dedicated health staff and advancing the field of health equity in Mississippi.”

Dobbs began his career at MSDH in 2008 and has held numerous roles including District Health Officer, State Epidemiologist, and Deputy State Health Officer.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

“I can’t express enough my admiration and appreciation for his dedicated service to our state, especially through our trials with COVID,” local physician and MSDH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Edney said. “He has done a magnificent job strengthening the Department of Health in all respects and will truly be missed by everyone at MSDH. He’s a true hero in my book.”

Edney, who is also a member of the American Medical Association and Mississippi State Medical Association where he serves as Past Prescient, has now been named Deputy State Health Officer.

Before serving the state, Dobbs held numerous faculty positions at colleges and universities throughout the Southeast, including at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and in the press release, he stated he would like to return to the academic world, where he would have the opportunity to teach and train healthcare professionals about public health and infectious disease.

State Board of Health Chairman Dr. Thad Waites said the Board has always fully supported Dobbs in his role as State Health Officer and understands his decision to return to the clinical side of medicine.

“I speak for all of us when I say that we have truly appreciated his professionalism, sterling personality, and stellar leadership throughout his tenure, but especially during COVID. He has been a wonderful asset to Mississippi,” Waites said.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

John Murray Pinkston, Jr. Family pledges $1 million toward facility upgrades for Vicksburg Catholic School

PLAYGROUND RULES: Vicksburg board approves code of conduct for city parks, recreation areas

Vicksburg native wins inaugural Tampax ‘Flow it Forward’ Scholarship

USACE Vicksburg District announces new Permit and Evaluation Branch chief, Regulatory Division

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you support passenger rail service in Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...