Funeral services for Michael Matthew London are to be held on Saturday, March 12 in the Chapel of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 1 P.M. with Reverend Barrett Lewis officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Michael Matthew London passed away on Friday, March 4 following a lengthy illness. He was 53. He had worked at Tyson foods and was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edgar and Rosetta Rush London, Sr., and his brother Edgar London, Jr.

He is survived by his 3 brothers Tommy J. London, Sr., Eddie London, Sr., and Raymond London all of Vicksburg, his 8 sisters JoAnn Parks, Mary Williams, Gloria Thomas, Mollie Tubwell, Sara Brown, Brenda Wilson, Beverly Gaskin and Cynthia Johnson all of Vicksburg.