Published 1:44 pm Thursday, March 10, 2022

By Staff Reports

Brenda Jones Wright passed away after a sudden illness on Wed, March 8 at Hospice Ministries home in Ridgeland, Ms. She was 82 years old.

Brenda was born in New Orleans and lived most of her life in Vicksburg, MS. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Billy Gene Wright; a brother, James Richard “Jimmy” Jones (Ann); a sister, Charlene Goodwin; two sons, Andy Wright of Vicksburg, Danny Wright of Baton Rouge; two daughters, Kim East (Larry) of Baton Rouge and Candi Freitag (Rob) of Tupelo; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home on Indiana Avenue on Friday, Mar 11 from 5-7 pm. Services will be held on Saturday, Mar 12 at 2pm with a visitation at 1pm. Interment will be at Yokena Cemetery following the service.

