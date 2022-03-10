Lady Flashes have good day at Washington track meet

Published 3:09 pm Thursday, March 10, 2022

By Staff Reports

St. Aloysius' Ally Doiron won the 400 meter dash and was on two winning relays at Washington School's Generals Relays meet on Wednesday.

St. Aloysius’ girls track team racked up six first-place finishes and was second in the team standings Wednesday at the Generals Relays meet at Washington School in Greenville.

Cati Mathews was St. Al’s biggest winner, with two individual victories in the 100 and 300 meter hurdles and two more in the 4×200 and 4×100 meter relays.

Mathews was joined on the relay teams by Linley Miles, Ally Doiron and Presley Brister.

Doiron also finished first in the 400 meter dash.

Samantha Edwards also had an individual victory for St. Al, in the 800 meter run. She was second in the 1,600 meters.

Washington School won the team title with 125 points, and St. Al scored 73 to tie Central Holmes Christian for second place.

In the junior varsity meet, Kay Rader (200 meters), Madelyn Kavanaugh (400 meters) and Annslee Averett (300 hurdles) all had third-place finishes. They also teamed with Reigen Smith for a pair of third-place finishes in the 4×200 and 4×100 meter relays.

St. Al’s next meet is March 30 at Jackson Prep.

