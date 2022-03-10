William Marlin “Bill” Bost of Vicksburg passed away Mar. 3, 2022, at home following a lengthy illness.

A funeral service is scheduled for 11 am on March 19 at the First Presbyterian Church in Vicksburg, MS, the Reverend Tim Brown, officiating. A visitation and gathering will precede the funeral beginning at 9 am.

Bill was a man of great respect and influence. Born in Tupelo on June 1, 1944, to William and Elaine Bost, Bill graduated from Mississippi State University and the University of Mississippi School of Law where he served on the Editorial Board of the MS Law Journal and as president of the Senior Class. Bill practiced law in Warren County for over 40 years earning numerous awards and holding countless local, state and national offices. Bill retired from the US Army Reserves as a colonel and Senior Judge of the Army Judiciary. Bill served as president the Vicksburg Chamber of Commerce as well as the Vicksburg Jaycees, and several philanthropic organizations. Bill was a spiritual man, actively serving the First Presbyterian Church as elder and with various church and community efforts.

Bill is lovingly remembered by his wife, Diane Bost (nee Robinson); his children and grandchildren: Milaine Bost (daughter Anna Claire), Walden Bost (wife Kelly) (daughter Brittney, son Dewayne), Tammy Graham (son Janson), Betty Bounds (Jay, daughter Lauren, son Landon), Robby Robinson (Sarah, daughters Corinne, Maris, Emeline and Lenora); step-children, Mila, Charlie, Kelsey; a brother Steve Bost; and 3 sisters: Bonnie Lasker, Suzanne Thompson, and Julie Ferguson. Bill was predeceased by his parents William and Elaine Bost, Sr., a brother, Larry Bost, and a sister, Beth Nix.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church and Jacob’s Ladder.