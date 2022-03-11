One dead after late night knife fight

A late night knife fight left one person dead and two others injured.

Vicksburg Police Department officers were dispatched to the Kings Drive section of Waltersville Estates for a disturbance Thursday at approximately 11:40 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two people were suffering from wounds consistent with a knife cut. The officers were told that a third victim had suffered a more serious injury and had left the scene in a private vehicle.

The victim, Lois Gaskin, 45 of Vicksburg, was taken to the Merit Health River Region emergency room with one stab wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Two suspects are being held in connection with this investigation, and additional details will be provided as they become available.