One dead after late night knife fight

Published 8:59 am Friday, March 11, 2022

By Staff Reports

A late night knife fight left one person dead and two others injured.

Vicksburg Police Department officers were dispatched to the Kings Drive section of Waltersville Estates for a disturbance Thursday at approximately 11:40 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two people were suffering from wounds consistent with a knife cut. The officers were told that a third victim had suffered a more serious injury and had left the scene in a private vehicle.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

The victim, Lois Gaskin, 45 of Vicksburg, was taken to the Merit Health River Region emergency room with one stab wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Two suspects are being held in connection with this investigation, and additional details will be provided as they become available.

More News

Car recovered from Sunflower River Diversion Canal traced back to Jackson, was reported stolen in 2005

‘Return to normal’: Vicksburg tourism coming back from pandemic effects

Warren County sets redistricting public hearing for March 21

USACE Vicksburg District’s Kent Parrish recognized for 38 years of service

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you support passenger rail service in Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...