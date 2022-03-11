Thomas-Coleman Wedding Announcement

Published 4:37 pm Friday, March 11, 2022

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Miss Lakenya Thomas of Vicksburg and Mr. Isom Coleman III, of Port Gibson, were married at 3 p.m. Feb. 19, 2022, at Bridlewood of Madison.

The bride is the daughter of Ms. Anna Thomas of Vicksburg and the granddaughter of the late Mrs. Lucy T. Dorsey and the late Mr. Booker T. Thomas.

The groom is the son of the late Mrs. Catherine Coleman and the late Mr. Isom Coleman Jr. and the late Mr. Willie Graham and the late Mrs. Sarah Williams Graham, all of Port Gibson.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

The bride was given in marriage by her mother, Ms. Anna Thomas and her chosen colors were rose gold, burgundy and ivory.

The maid of honor was Ms. Delisha Jones and the matron of honor Mrs. Felica Banks. Serving as bridesmaids were Ashley Terrell, Rosie Thomas, Kim Day, LeKisha Carr, Bakari Coleman, Latoya Trunell, Juanquina Thomas-Graves and Michelle Thomas. The junior bridesmaids were Camyrn Thomas, Aubrey Thomas, and Tari Scott.

Keith Coleman served as the best man. Groomsmen were James Payton, Brian Davis, Raphael Rhoden, Marcus Hill, Zuberi Ratliff, Jamaal Thomas, Leroy Thomas, and Alex Graves. Serving as junior groomsmen were Aj West, Braylon Brown and Kolten Thomas. The ring bearer was Brendan Brown.

A reception followed at the Bridlewood of Madison.

For their honeymoon, the couple will travel to Turks and Caicos at a later date.

The couple will make their home in Port Gibson.

The bride is a 2001 graduate of Vicksburg High School, a 2011, 2016, and 2021 graduate of Alcorn State University where she received a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature, a Master of Science in Workforce Education Leadership, and a Master of Science of Business Administration. She is employed as a budget technician for USACE.

The groom is a 2000 graduate of Port Gibson High School, 2005, 2016 and 2018 graduate of Alcorn State University where he received a Bachelor of Science in Education, Master of Science in Workforce Education Leadership, Master of Science in Athletic Administration. He is employed as the City Clerk for the City of Port Gibson.

 

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More Outlook

OUTLOOK: Les Soeurs Charmantes Social and Civic Club 49th Annual Debutante Ball

OUTLOOK: Vicksburg Spring Pilgrimage highlights notable historic homes

OUTLOOK: Stitch-N-Frame attracts cross-country quilters

OUTLOOK: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s mouth-watering Valentine’s Day treats

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you support passenger rail service in Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...