Thomas-Coleman Wedding Announcement

Miss Lakenya Thomas of Vicksburg and Mr. Isom Coleman III, of Port Gibson, were married at 3 p.m. Feb. 19, 2022, at Bridlewood of Madison.

The bride is the daughter of Ms. Anna Thomas of Vicksburg and the granddaughter of the late Mrs. Lucy T. Dorsey and the late Mr. Booker T. Thomas.

The groom is the son of the late Mrs. Catherine Coleman and the late Mr. Isom Coleman Jr. and the late Mr. Willie Graham and the late Mrs. Sarah Williams Graham, all of Port Gibson.

The bride was given in marriage by her mother, Ms. Anna Thomas and her chosen colors were rose gold, burgundy and ivory.

The maid of honor was Ms. Delisha Jones and the matron of honor Mrs. Felica Banks. Serving as bridesmaids were Ashley Terrell, Rosie Thomas, Kim Day, LeKisha Carr, Bakari Coleman, Latoya Trunell, Juanquina Thomas-Graves and Michelle Thomas. The junior bridesmaids were Camyrn Thomas, Aubrey Thomas, and Tari Scott.

Keith Coleman served as the best man. Groomsmen were James Payton, Brian Davis, Raphael Rhoden, Marcus Hill, Zuberi Ratliff, Jamaal Thomas, Leroy Thomas, and Alex Graves. Serving as junior groomsmen were Aj West, Braylon Brown and Kolten Thomas. The ring bearer was Brendan Brown.

A reception followed at the Bridlewood of Madison.

For their honeymoon, the couple will travel to Turks and Caicos at a later date.

The couple will make their home in Port Gibson.

The bride is a 2001 graduate of Vicksburg High School, a 2011, 2016, and 2021 graduate of Alcorn State University where she received a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature, a Master of Science in Workforce Education Leadership, and a Master of Science of Business Administration. She is employed as a budget technician for USACE.

The groom is a 2000 graduate of Port Gibson High School, 2005, 2016 and 2018 graduate of Alcorn State University where he received a Bachelor of Science in Education, Master of Science in Workforce Education Leadership, Master of Science in Athletic Administration. He is employed as the City Clerk for the City of Port Gibson.