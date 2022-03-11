Trustmark promotes Bobby Jones to Assistant Vice President in Vicksburg
Published 2:41 pm Friday, March 11, 2022
Trustmark bank recently announced that Bobby Jones has been promoted to Assistant Vice President in Vicksburg, where he is the Branch Manager at the Vicksburg Main Office.
Jones has nine years of banking experience.
He received a bachelor of business administration with an emphasis in marketing and finance from Mississippi State University. He is 2nd Vice President of the Vicksburg Lions Club and serves as an Ambassador for the Vicksburg Chamber of Commerce.