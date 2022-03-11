Warren County Land Records February 28 to March 7

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period February 28 to March 7.

Warranty Deeds

* Wanda Y. Newell to All My Children Child Care Center, Lot 18, Smedes.

*William R. Arrington and Barbara L. Arrington to Edwin Rayshawn Jones and Lakosha Earley, Part of Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* Deberay Renay Carmichael to Jason P. Bennett and Erin S. Bennett, Lot 52, Littlewood Subdivision Part 2.

* 1867 Mount Alban LLC to Zackary A. Branan and Mary Catherine Mullen Branan, Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Katheleen Elizabeth Smedt, Kathleen Elizabeth Smedt (Administratrix) and Juanita L. Shaw Estate to Mack L. Brewer and Laureen K. Brewer, Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

* John Phillip Brown to John B. Dellinger Jr. and Stacy Mitchell, Part of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

* Eddie Bryant to SweetPea’s Property Rental, Block 1, Lot 2, Springfield.

* John W. Bullard and Nancy N. Bullard to Bullard Properties LLC, Block 28, Part of Lot 176, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

* Joann King to Joann King, Rico Stevenson and Daphne King Butler, Part of Lot 9, S. Barfield.

* Garrett Watson to Shalece Garcia, Part of Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* Troy Lee Goss III and Cathy Ann Goss to Goss Investments LLC, Part of Lot 3 and Part of Lot 4, Nathan Seymour.

*Patricia C. Loy to Hendricks Hospitality LLC, Part of Lot 23 and Part of Lot 24, National Park Addition.

* Nancy M. Hicks and Timothy E. Hicks to Christin Anne Streif and Russell Marshall Streif III, Section 26, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Jeremy A. Passaro to Jerry L. Lamb, Lot 32, Rhodes Subdivision No. 1.

* Loretta D. Wigley (Trustee), W. David Wigley and Loretta D. Wigley to Chatta Lee, Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

* Charles Randall Lewis and Abigayle Lewis to Lyndsey Kate Morgan, Part of Section 30, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Hunter C. Lyons to Charles Randall and Abigayle Joan Lewis, Part of Section 30, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Michael E. McMillin and Sarah A. McMillin to Donald Tipton and Dyann Tipton, Lot 33, Lakewood.

* Bobbie (Stampley) Parker to Angela Williams, Block 6, Lot 15, Meadowvale.

Deeds of Trust

* All My Children Child Care Center LLC to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 18, Smedes.

* Lillian Toney and Clay B. Blount to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 6, 7 and Part of Lot 8, Savannah Hills Subdivision Part 1.

* Stuart R. Green and Nancy W. Green to BancorpSouth Bank, Part of Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

* Edward Mahaltic to Bank of Anguilla, Section 17, Township 15 North, Range 5 East; Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

* Jason P. Bennett and Erin S. Bennett to RiverHills Bank, Lot 52, Littlewood Subdivision Part 2.

* Zackary A. Branan and Mary C. Mullen Branan to Trustmark National Bank, Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Mack L. Brewer and Laureen K. Brewer to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

* Robert D. Cowart and Mia S. Cowart to RiverHills Bank, Lot 1 and 2, Cherrybark Subdivision.

* William C. Crozier to RiverHills Bank, Lot 23, Oak Park No. 1.

* Edwin Rayshawn Jones to Lakosha Early and Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* Doyle D. Frey to Naval Federal Credit Union, Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Shalece Garcia to Open Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* Amanda Amborn Harrell to M&T Bank, Lot 11, Lakeland Village.

* Emma Marie Miller to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 27, Rollingwood Subdivision.

* Patricia Irwin and Barbara P. Williams to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 16, Littlewood Subdivision.

* Walter E. Johnston Jr. and Susan Johnston to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 21, Sherwood Forest Subdivision.

*Frank W. Keen Sr. and Madison C. Keen to Loandepot.com LLC, Section 7, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

* Jerry L. Lamb to Mortgage Research Center LLC and Veterans United Home Loans, Lot 32, Rhodes Subdivision No. 1.

*Charles Randall Lewis and Abigayle Joan Lewis to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 30, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Dave V. Williams to Loandepot.com LLC, Part of Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Lyndsey Kate Morgan to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 30, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Leigh Ann Nosser to RiverHills Bank, Lot 11, 12 and 17, Magnolia Plantation.

* Christin Anne Streif and Russell Marshall Streif III to USAA Federal Savings Bank, Section 26, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Angela Williams to Trustmark National Bank, Block 6, Lot 15, Meadowvale.

Marriage Licenses

* James Darrell Price, 66, Louisiana, to Glenda Marie Bruce, 72, Mississippi.

* Tiryan Mondrae Roby, 26, Lowndes County, to Kathylynn Samajc Clark, 19, Warren County

*Justin Blake Hearn, 25, Mississippi, to Julia Dominique Jackson, 26, Mississippi.