VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Bekki Hall transports animals to find their forever homes

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Bekki Hall, who volunteers with the Vicksburg Animal Shelter. The Vicksburg Animal Shelter houses unwanted or stray animals while helping them find their forever homes. Also at the shelter, there are some volunteers like Hall who help transport animals from one shelter to another. Hall is married to Peter Hall and is the mother of one daughter, Kalar.

Hall stated that she has loved animals since she could walk and enjoys sharing that passion with her daughter.

How long have you been volunteering?

Kalar and I started volunteering at the City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter in 2019. We had so much fun visiting with the animals. The dogs love walking, running and smelling all of the different scents. Some enjoy playing with the toys and others aren’t sure what to do with them. Then we check on the cats and kittens. They are all waiting on us as we walk by the kennels they’re meowing and reaching their little paws through trying to reach for us. All they want is our love and attention.

How did you hear about the program?

While we were volunteering one day, shelter director Kacie Lindsey needed a fill-in driver for a transport to Crystal Springs. I didn’t know we did transports in Vicksburg. I fell in love with it. We have another transport with Dianne Gargaro that transports to Water Valley, Miss. or Southaven, Miss. twice a month. That’s usually a big group with up to 18 animals in my vehicle with a total of 70 or more animals in the big transport van that goes to CARE — Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Duchess County in Wappingers, N.Y.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering?

I love when the animals get adopted in Vicksburg or after they go up North. It’s such a good feeling knowing they are in a forever home with their own family.

My first foster, George, was a “foster fail.” He is a 2-year-old half old English bulldog and half boxer. I spent three weeks showing him love around Vicksburg. He was very shy and scared of dogs and people. He went to doggy daycare at Bark Avenue, PetSense, Coffee House for puppychinos. I introduced him to people everywhere. I cried when he finally went on transport to New York, but I did it. Then he decided when he got there he didn’t like anyone (in New York). They sent him back on the transport to Vicksburg. He picked us as his forever family. He is a great babysitter to all of the puppies we foster.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

If you’re ever interested in volunteering for the city shelter, talk with Kacie Lindsey or other volunteers. There are lots of things to pick from to see what fits in with your lifestyle. She has so many people working with her. It’s amazing how many people love animals in Vicksburg. They all have taught me so much. I look forward to learning so much more.

If there is a volunteer who should be featured, please submit their name and contact information to volunteer@vicksburgpost.com.