Sally Hambright passed away Friday, March 11th, 2022 after a two year battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, Red Hambright; four children, Anna Jones (Bill), Wayne Hambright, Linda Johnson (Bo), and Julie Baxley (Bill); seven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. A visitation will be held at 10 AM Wednesday, March 16th, 2022, at Gleenwood Funeral Home. Services will begin at 12 PM, following the visitation. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.