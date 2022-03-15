Dr. Terence James representing VWSD as Mississippi Administrator of the Year finalist

The Mississippi Department of Education on March 10 released the names of four finalists for the 2022 Administrator of the Year.

Dr. Terence James, Vicksburg Warren School District’s Career and Technical Administrator for the Career and Technical Center at Hinds Community College, earned the honor of serving as the finalist for Mississippi’s Second Congressional District. James will now be considered by MDE for the state’s Administrator of the Year. The winner will be announced in a ceremony on April 1 at 11 a.m. at the Jackson Convention Complex in Jackson.

“Dr. James is one of the most dedicated employees in the District. He has wholeheartedly embraced our mission to graduate all students college, career and life prepared,” said VWSD Superintendent Chad Shealy. “His passion for the success of our students is inspiring and the work he does every day changes lives. MDE chose well when they chose Dr. James; he is very deserving of this recognition.”

During his time at the Career and Technical Center at Hinds Community College, James has created tremendous growth in the program. Under his leadership last year, VWSD students in the district engaged in courses leading to 7,095 semester hours of college credit, representing savings in college tuition of over $5 million based on US Department of Education statistics.

Additionally, the Class of 2021 earned 12,951 semester hours of college credit throughout their high school years, saving over $9 million based on US Department of Education statistics. Students in the Vicksburg Warren School District have led the state for four years in the number of college credits they have earned. His work has expanded from the high school level and now includes providing career exploration opportunities for students in Pre-K through 12th grade.

When asked about the award, James said, “It’s an honor to be selected as a finalist for the 2022 Mississippi Administrator of the Year. There have been many individuals who have assisted me to this point of my career and I am thankful for their mentorship and trust in me. I am but one of many great leaders in the Vicksburg Warren School District seeking to educate and prepare students for their future.”