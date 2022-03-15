The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Vikings Golf Scramble

Warren Central’s golf team will host the 2022 Vikings Golf 4-Man Scramble on March 26 at Vicksburg Country Club.

The tournament will start at 1 p.m., following lunch at 11:30 a.m.

The entry fee is $400 per team or $100 for individual players, and includes lunch and one mulligan. Several levels of tournament sponsorships are also available.

For more information or to register, contact Warren Central golf coach Matt Williams at 601-218-8295 or via email at mwilliams@vwsd.org.

Red Carpet Bowl scholarships

Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Red Carpet Bowl scholarships. The $750 scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors from Vicksburg High, Warren Central, Porter’s Chapel Academy and St. Aloysius.

Forms are available from each school’s office or by emailing Red Carpet Bowl chairman John Newton at johncnewton@bellsouth.net, or Lester Tzotzolas at ltzotzolas@gmail.com.

Applicants must submit the application form, a list of high school activities, and a 500-word essay. The deadline to enter is March 23.

Hinds alumni weekend

Hinds Community College’s athletics department will host its first-ever Alumni Weekend and Golf Outing April 8 and 9 on its Raymond campus.

In addition to the Friday afternoon golf outing, Hinds athletics alumni will have the opportunity to mingle at a social event with old teammates, honor previous coaches and student-athletes, and take in athletic events on campus. Hinds will play Northwest Mississippi Community College in a baseball game April 9 at 2 p.m. There will be men’s and women’s alumni soccer games that day at noon.

The Alumni Golf Outing will be a four-man, best ball scramble, and the cost is $400 per team. The registration deadline is March 28. To register, complete the registration form on the Hinds athletics website.

The cost for the Friday evening social is $40 and the Saturday morning brunch is $20, or both for $50. The cost of both events is also included in the Alumni Golf Outing registration fee.

All money raised will go to the Hinds Foundation for Athletics. For more information, visit Sports.Hindscc.edu or contact athletic director Nathan Werremeyer at nathan.werremeyer@hindscc.edu or 601-857-3330.