A Celebration of Life will be held for Mr. Rayford Leon Starks on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Jefferson County High School Auditorium. Mr. Starks will lie in repose from 10:00 AM until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on March 18, 2022, from 1:00 -6:00 pm with family being present from 4:00 – 6:00 PM.

Mr. Starks was preceded in death by his parents Viola Starks Blackwell and Charles Givens, Sr.

Rayford leaves to cherish his memory a daughter Raequan Starks, of Los Angeles, CA; a son Alandia Starks, of Arcadia, LA; a granddaughter Jessiyah Dior Darjean and a grandson Jesse Raymond Darjean, Jr., of Los Angeles, CA; a brother, Charles Givens, Jr., of Washington D.C.; three sisters, Deborah Givens, of Las Vegas, Nevada; Leilonie Givens, of Georgetown, MS; and Jacquelyn Starks, of San Jacinto, CA; and a host of relatives and friends.

Mr. Rayford Leon Starks transitioned on February 23, 2022, at the age of 51.