Mr. Rayford Leon Starks

Published 11:16 am Tuesday, March 15, 2022

By Staff Reports

A Celebration of Life will be held for Mr. Rayford Leon Starks on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Jefferson County High School Auditorium. Mr. Starks will lie in repose from 10:00 AM until the hour of service.

 

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on March 18, 2022, from 1:00 -6:00 pm with family being present from 4:00 – 6:00 PM.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

 

Mr. Starks was preceded in death by his parents Viola Starks Blackwell and Charles Givens, Sr.

 

Rayford leaves to cherish his memory a daughter Raequan Starks, of Los Angeles, CA; a son Alandia Starks, of Arcadia, LA; a granddaughter Jessiyah Dior Darjean and a grandson Jesse Raymond Darjean, Jr., of Los Angeles, CA; a brother, Charles Givens, Jr., of Washington D.C.; three sisters, Deborah Givens, of Las Vegas, Nevada; Leilonie Givens, of Georgetown, MS; and Jacquelyn Starks, of San Jacinto, CA; and a host of relatives and friends.

 

Mr. Rayford Leon Starks transitioned on February 23, 2022, at the age of 51.

 

More Obits

Ryan Griffin Daniels

Steven A. Houston

Willie Lee Dunson

Sally Hambright

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you support passenger rail service in Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...