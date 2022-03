ANGUILLA- Funeral services for Willie L. Dunson, 75, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 19 at Christian Light M.B. Church, Anguilla. Melvin Kneeland will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 18 in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork, MS. Dunson died March 10, 2022 in Jackson, MS.