Millsaps College track athlete Natalie Burke, a former St. Aloysius star, long jumped 17 feet, 1 1/4 inches to finish first at the Hendrix Invitational last weekend.

Burke, a freshman, recorded the second-best long jump mark in the history of Millsaps’ women’s track and field program.

Burke also finished second in the 100 meters, with a time of 13.52 seconds, and second in the 200 meters with a time of 28.36 seconds.