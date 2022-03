Mr. Aljosie Moriley passed away on March 13, 2022, in Edwards, Mississippi at the age of 81. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11:00 am at Bethlehem MB Church in Edwards, Mississippi. Public visitation will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm at Willis and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson, Mississippi.