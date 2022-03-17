Lisa Michelle Thompson, wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and nurse passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Lisa was born August 4, 1965, in Monroe, LA, she late relocated to Vicksburg, MS to start her family. Her graduation from Hinds Community College as an RN led her to pursue her passion in nursing. As a staple in the community and mother to all, she led a life of service and selflessness. Lisa’s sense of humor, storytelling abilities, loving guidance, gift giving, and medical knowledge have been a light for everyone, whether on the bowling lanes, in the homes of her patients, at dance competitions, or at home with her cherished family.

Lisa is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Maxine and Edward Gates and paternal grandmother Claudene Brumley.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Billy Thompson, parents Marshall and Carol Wright, siblings Marshall Lee Wright, Jr., and Christy Wright, children Samantha Henry (Billy), Shannon Hughes (Juan), Tyler Sullivan (Savannah), Zachary Sullivan (Haley), Suzanne Sullivan (Anthony), Taylor Thompson (Ashley), Taylee Rees (Claude), and Taylyn Thompson (Hannah). She is also survived by grandchildren Finnegan, Rowan, Whitley, Markel, Billy, Jacque, Caroline, Zillian, Emma-Grace, Samuel (Jack Man), Abigail, Silas, Hadley, Brynlee, and Atticus.

Services will be held at Cross Point Methodist Protestant Church Saturday, March 19, 2022. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. The burial will follow in Edwards Cemetery.

Serving pallbearers include Tyler Sullivan, Zachary Sullivan, Christopher Martin, Anthony Clark, Taylor Thompson, Taylyn Thompson, Claude Rees, Michael Martin, and Andy Wilkerson.