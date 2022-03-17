Michael Wallace a Vicksburg resident passed away on Monday, March 14 in The Bluffs Nursing Home following a lengthy illness. He was 65. He had worked as a heavy equipment operator and was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents Benjamin Robinson and Lillie Wallace Funches.

He is survived by his 4 sons, Chris Wallace, Michael Wallace and Eric Wallace all of Vicksburg and Christopher Wallace of TX, his brother Percy Funches of Vicksburg, and his 4 sisters Hertisena Norton of Palm Beach, FL, Lesia Davis of Dallas, TX, Cheryl Sims and Shelia Wallace both of Vicksburg, 5 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and others

Funeral services are to be held on Saturday, March 19 in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 1 p.m. with Rev Kevin Winters officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.