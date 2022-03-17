A Memorial Service will be held for Mr. Jordan Ledell Smith, Jr. on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Greater Grove Street M B Church.

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents Jordan and Daisie Smith; his brother, Richard Scott and one sister, Dorothy Pendleton.

Jordan leaves to cherish his memory four sisters; Lillian Webb, Linda Jackson, Patricia Cole and Mamie Smith; a special niece Sherry Cole; and a host of family and friends.

Mr. Jordan Smith transitioned on February 13, 2022 at the age of 60.