Mr. Jordan Ledell Smith, Jr.

Published 9:39 am Thursday, March 17, 2022

By Staff Reports

A Memorial Service will be held for Mr. Jordan Ledell Smith, Jr. on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Greater Grove Street M B Church.

 

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents Jordan and Daisie Smith; his brother, Richard Scott and one sister, Dorothy Pendleton.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

 

Jordan leaves to cherish his memory four sisters; Lillian Webb, Linda Jackson, Patricia Cole and Mamie Smith; a special niece Sherry Cole; and a host of family and friends.

 

Mr. Jordan Smith transitioned on February 13, 2022 at the age of 60.

 

More Obits

Lisa Michelle Thompson

Teresa Noye

McKinley Williams, II

Willie Mae “Trudy” Spencer

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Have you paid $4 or more for fuel in the last month?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...