One killed in head-on wreck on Highway 27 in Vicksburg

One person is dead following a head-on collision Thursday afternoon on Highway 27 in Vicksburg.

The accident, which involved a Honda Accord sedan and a Toyota pickup truck, took place at approximately 4:23 p.m. near Paxton Road and the Hinds Community College Vicksburg Campus.

The drivers of both vehicles were injured. The person killed was the passenger in the Accord.

Responding agencies included the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Vicksburg Fire Department, Culkin Fire and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey was on the scene as well to confirm the fatality.

The two people injured were transported via ambulance to Merit Health River Region. Their condition is unknown.

No names have been released at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.