Victims identified in head-on collision on Highway 27 in Warren County

Three victims have been identified in a Thursday afternoon wreck that left one person dead and two people injured.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol l, a 2012 Honda Accord driven by John-Taylor A. Burton, 30 of Vicksburg, was traveling south on Highway 27, and a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Justin Gilliland, 28 of Vicksburg, was traveling in the northbound lane.

The Honda collided head-on into the Toyota. A passenger in the Honda identified as Kiley Goulette, 30 of Vicksburg, received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Burton and Gilliland were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

MHP stated more information will be released pending the notification of the next of kin. The crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.