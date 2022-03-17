VWSD hosting K for a Day event for incoming students, families

For families with rising Pre-K and Kindergarten children, the Vicksburg Warren School District’s Curriculum Department has scheduled the 2022 K for a Day event.
Designed to introduce both families and students to programs that will be offered for these age groups, the event will be held beginning at 8 a.m. on March 30.
VWSD director of communications Christi Kilroy said the two-part event will feature a video kick-off and a free literacy goody bag giveaway.
“The video features VWSD Superintendent Chad Shealy reading ‘The Night Before Kindergarten,’ by Natasha Wing, fun activities and virtual tours of Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten classrooms,” Kilroy said.
Later that morning, Kilroy said, families can drive through the parking lot at VWSD’s Central Support Offices at 1500 Mission 66 between 10 a.m. and noon to pick up a goody bag, which will include “The Night Before Kindergarten” book and other fun giveaways and activities geared for kids.
Supplies are limited to 150 bags and they will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information or to access the QR code needed to attend the video kickoff, call 601-638-5122 or email christi.kilroy@vwsd.org.
About Terri Cowart Frazier
Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”
Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.
Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.
Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.
“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’
More by Terri Cowart