VWSD hosting K for a Day event for incoming students, families

For families with rising Pre-K and Kindergarten children, the Vicksburg Warren School District’s Curriculum Department has scheduled the 2022 K for a Day event.

Designed to introduce both families and students to programs that will be offered for these age groups, the event will be held beginning at 8 a.m. on March 30.

VWSD director of communications Christi Kilroy said the two-part event will feature a video kick-off and a free literacy goody bag giveaway.

“The video features VWSD Superintendent Chad Shealy reading ‘The Night Before Kindergarten,’ by Natasha Wing, fun activities and virtual tours of Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten classrooms,” Kilroy said.

Later that morning, Kilroy said, families can drive through the parking lot at VWSD’s Central Support Offices at 1500 Mission 66 between 10 a.m. and noon to pick up a goody bag, which will include “The Night Before Kindergarten” book and other fun giveaways and activities geared for kids.

Supplies are limited to 150 bags and they will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information or to access the QR code needed to attend the video kickoff, call 601-638-5122 or email christi.kilroy@vwsd.org.