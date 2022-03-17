Warren County Land Records March 7 to March 14

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period March 7 to March 14.

Warranty Deeds

* Samuel A. (Andrew) Romano III, Jean Gabrielle Romano and John Christian Romano to EJT Enterprise LLC, Part of Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 7, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*David B. Larr III and Lisa L. McCollum to EZ Holdings LLC, Part of Section 29, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Flowers Warehouse LLC to 510 Armory Road LLC, Part of Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* Gina Townsend to Ashley Elizabeth Frey, Lot 18 and Part of Lot 17, Fairways Subdivision Part 10.

*Danny R. Henshaw and Elizabeth R. Henshaw to Gina Townsend, Lot 126, Openwood Plantations No. 3.

* Vicksburg Vineyard Church to Kings of Kings Christian Center, Part of Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Gertrude Reed to Linda Lucille Moore, Lot 9, Riverview Subdivision Resurvey.

Deeds of Trust

* Elizabeth Frey Ashley to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Lot 18 and Part of Lot 17, Fairways Subdivision Part 10.

* Debra G. Barfield to RiverHills Bank, Lot 67 and 68, Camelot Estates No. 3.

* EZ Holdings LLDC to Battlefield Mobile Home Park LLC, David B. Larr III and Lisa L. McCollum, Part of Section 29, Township 16 North, Range 3 East; Part of Lot 51, Union Bank.

* Charles Lewis Bishop Jr. to PennyMac Loan Services LLC, Lot 19, Lake Park Estates No. 3 Resurvey.

* Stephen C. Braswell and Alanna Campbell to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Lot 55, Fairways Subdivision Part 5.

* 501 Armory Road LLC to BRMK Lending LLC, Part of Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* Stephanie D. Harris to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Block 1, Lot 6, Warren Heights.

* Scott M. Smith and Carrie A. Ogborn-Smith to Keesler Federal Credit Union, Lot 66, Silver Creek Estates.

* Robert E. Lampley and Sharon A. Lampley to PennyMac Loan Services LLC, Lot 36, Whispering Pines No. 1.

* Anthony B. Miller and Estella Miller to Village Capital & Investment LLC, Part of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* Carl E. Wooten and India K. Wooten to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Allen White Jr. and Maxine S. White to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 134, Greenbrier Subdivision.

* Jeannette Younger to Regions Bank, Part of Lot 63 and Part of Lot 64, Noeville.

*Simple Solution LLC to Southeast Lending Group LLC, Lot 171, Openwood Plantation No. 4.

* Gina Townsend to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 126, Openwood Plantation No. 3.

Marriage Licenses

* Michael T. Walker, 31, Mississippi, to Kathy M. Hollins, 29, Mississippi.

* Robert Talor Belk, 22, Mississippi, to Allison Nicole Hunt, 24, Mississippi.

*Thomas Henry Nevels, 72, Mississippi, to Shirley Ann Nevels, 67, Florida.

*Jeremy Jamual Dixon, 29, Mississippi, to Jazmine Lashaun Walker, 31, Mississippi.

*LJ Lyons, 46, Mississippi, to Jacinda Anntionette Smith, 47, Michigan.

*James Layton Martin, 31, Mississippi, to Desiree Rachelle Cole, 37, Oregon.

* Le Van Chuong, 36, Vietnam, to Josephine Palemia, 43, American Samoa.