Stanchfield’s single gives St. Al a walk-off win

Landon Stanchfield made quite a spring break memory Thursday.

Stanchfield hit a pinch-hit, two-RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to cap a huge comeback and give St. Aloysius a 5-4 walk-off victory over Heritage Academy.

St. Al scored one run in the bottom half of the sixth inning, then four more in the seventh to overcome a 4-0 deficit and snap a four-game losing streak.

The winning rally started with a walk and an error. After a fielder’s choice, Matthew Pitre hit a two-run single to cut it to 4-3.

A passed ball put two runners in scoring position, then Stanchfield lined a single to center to bring both of them in and give the Flashes (4-7) the victory.

Pitre finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. He also started on the mound and pitched six innings, allowing four runs on seven hits with four strikeouts.

Carson Smith doubled and drove in a run, and Cole Autrey had two hits and scored twice.

The game against Heritage was the first of three for St. Al at the Battle at the Beach spring break tournament on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

After the thrilling win over Heritage, the Flashes turned around and faced MHSAA Class 6A opponent D’Iberville in the second half of a split doubleheader and lost 10-2.

Blake Gollot drove in three runs for D’Iberville, Logan Forsythe was 2-for-3 with three runs scored, and Eli Page had six strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

St. Al pitcher Adam Francisco had seven strikeouts in three innings. He also walked four batters and gave up seven runs. At the plate, Francisco singled and scored a run.

Smith hit a two-run single in the top of the first inning to stake St. Al to a 2-0 lead, but it did not score again.

St. Al will finish its run at the tournament by playing South Panola — another MHSAA Class 6A team — Friday at 2 p.m.