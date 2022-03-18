Vicksburg Warren School District announces summer meal program

The Vicksburg Warren School District’s Child Nutrition Office announced this week that it will offer a free summer meal program to all children ages 18 years and younger.

There is no enrollment and no cost to receive these meals.

Nutritious breakfast and lunch meals will be available each day Monday through Friday beginning on Monday, June 6, through Friday, July 22, at two locations in Warren County. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the cafeterias on the following campuses:

Dana Road Elementary School, 1247 Dana Road

Sherman Ave. Elementary School, 2145 Sherman Avenue

No meals will be served on Independence Day, Monday, July 4. Any changes to this plan will be posted on the District’s website at www.vwsd.org/childnutrition.