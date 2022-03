College basketball TV schedule: March 20-21

NCAA TOURNAMENT ON TV

Sunday, March 20

11 a.m. CBS – Houston vs. Illinois

1:30 p.m. CBS – Ohio State vs. Villanova

4 p.m. CBS – Michigan State vs. Duke

5 p.m. TNT – Iowa State vs. Wisconsin

6 p.m. TBS – Notre Dame vs. Texas Tech

6:30 p.m. TruTV – Miami vs. Auburn

7:30 p.m. TNT – Texas vs. Purdue

8:30 p.m. – TNS – TCU vs. Arizona

———

NIT ON TV

Sunday, March 20

1 p.m. ESPN – Florida at Xavier

3 p.m. ESPN2 – Dayton at Vanderbilt

8 p.m. ESPNU – St. Bonaventure at Oklahoma

———

NCAA WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT ON TV

Sunday, March 20

Noon ABC – Creighton vs. Iowa

2 p.m. ESPN – Florida Gulf Coast vs. Maryland

2 p.m. ABC – Miami vs. South Carolina

4 p.m. ESPN – Utah vs. Texas

5 p.m. ESPN2 – South Dakota vs. Baylor

6 p.m. ESPN – Gonzaga vs. Louisville

7 p.m. ESPN2 – Georgia vs. Iowa State

8 p.m. ESPN – Kansas vs. Stanford

Monday, March 21

3 p.m. ESPN – Kansas State vs. North Carolina State

5 p.m. ESPN2 – Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame

5 p.m. ESPNU – Michigan vs. Villanova

6 p.m. ESPN – Belmont vs. Tennessee

7 p.m. ESPNU – Indiana vs. Princeton

7 p.m. ESPN2 – Ohio State vs. LSU

8 p.m. ESPN – Central Florida vs. Connecticut

9 p.m. ESPN2 – North Carolina vs. Arizona