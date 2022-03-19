Lady Vikes win twice at Brookhaven softball tournament

Warren Central’s softball team came back from vacation and put in some good work on Saturday.

Kamryn Morson hit a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Lady Vikes a 5-3 win over West Lincoln in the Brookhaven Tournament.

Earlier Saturday, Warren Central crushed Enterprise-Lincoln 14-0 in their first game in the tournament.

Warren Central (8-5) trailed 3-2 against West Lincoln entering its final at-bat in the time-limited game. They tied it with three singles, the last by Jenn Smith, that brought in one run.

Morson then singled to center to bring in Smith and Mary Evelyn Hossley with the go-ahead runs. Three batters later, the game was called.

Morson and Smith were among five Lady Vikes who had two hits apiece, and both drove in two runs. Hossley had two hits and scored twice. Tyra Bridges and Sarah Cameron Fancher also had two hits each.

Fancher doubled, and had one RBI and scored a run.

Maddie Pant pitched a five-inning complete game and had four strikeouts.

Warren Central had a much easier time with Enterprise. It exploded for 11 runs in the third inning and won via the mercy rule.

Lola Crozier went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Smith was 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored. Annalyn Nevels drove in three runs and scored three more, and Morson also had two RBIs and scored three runs.

Abby Morgan allowed one hit and one walk in three innings in the pitcher’s circle. She finished with six strikeouts.

Warren Central will host crosstown rival Vicksburg High on Monday. The junior varsity game will begin at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 6:15.