Outlook: Vicksburg Art Association holding Members Exhibition

Published 4:00 am Sunday, March 20, 2022

By Terri Cowart Frazier

A variety of local artwork will be displayed as part of the Vicksburg Art Association Members Exhibition on April 23. (Photo submitted)

Talent is abundant in Vicksburg, and it’s evidenced during the Vicksburg Art Association Members Exhibition.

The event showcases a variety of artwork, including oil and watercolor pieces to graphic design and printmaking.

Randy Jolly, president of the VAA, said all those who are 18 years of age and older and are members of the association are invited to participate.

“This is a members-only show,” Jolly said.

However, for those who are not members, but would like to participate, all they need to do is become a member by paying the $20 membership fee.

Jolly said he is excited about the upcoming show.

The VAA hosts two shows a year, he said, one being the Mississippi Exhibition Show, which is held in the fall and open to anyone across the state, and the spring membership show.

“It’s always exciting to see our members showcased,” Jolly said. “It’s always something new and something interesting. I find the work is usually very fresh and exciting.”

Jolly said some of the art pieces in the show may have come from a novice who doesn’t paint regularly or a professional. Jolly is also excited, he said, to be bringing back the VAA Members Art Show. For the past two years, it was not held due to the pandemic.

“We have just been celebrating all year that we can get back together and enjoy each other,” he said.

Serving as the judge for the VAA Members Exhibition is Ron Lindsey.

“He is out of Clinton and is one of Mississippi’s best painters. He has taught both adults and children,” Jolly said, adding he is now retired and just paints.

In addition to oil, watercolor, graphic design and printmaking, submission categories for the exhibition also include acrylic, three-dimensional, photo: monochrome, photo: color, drawing, fiber, mixed media, digital imagery and fine craft.

“We have also added a special category, which is 4×4 miniatures. I am really excited about that. I am waiting to see what I come up with. The smallest I usually work with is 24×30,” Jolly said, adding he is excited about the category because it will put people out of their element.

Competitive awards for the exhibition include Best of Show — $200; second place – $75 and third – $50.

There will also be first, second- and third-place People’s Choice awards chosen by those in attendance at the opening reception, which will be held on April 23 at 6 p.m. for purchasing patrons and at 7 p.m. for the general public at the Constitution Firehouse Gallery, 1204 Main St.

The exhibition will continue from 1-4 p.m. April 24; from noon-4 p.m. April 25; from noon-6 p.m. April 26 and from noon-4 p.m. April 27.

“The Members Exhibition a good camaraderie in the sharing of work,” Jolly said

For a complete listing of rules for entry, visit the VAA’s Facebook page, call 601-415-0934 or email rjolly@mc.edu.

