Vicksburg police officer injured during pursuit

Published 10:47 pm Sunday, March 20, 2022

By Anna Guizerix

A Vicksburg Police Department officer was left breathing but non-responsive following a collision while in pursuit of a suspect Sunday night.

According to Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones, the incident took place on Mission 66 near Clay Street, near the McDonald’s restaurant there.

“One officer was on foot pursuing a suspect, and the other officer was in the police vehicle with his emergency lights activated,” Jones said. “As the police vehicle exited the McDonald’s, it collided with a northbound Chevrolet Silverado.”

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

The occupants of both vehicles, the officer and a civilian, were transported to Merit Health River Region. The officer was breathing but was non-responsive, Jones said. The civilian suffered minor injuries.

The suspect the officers were initially pursuing is in custody.

More News

Fatal industrial accident at Riverside Stoneyard in Vicksburg

VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: The Rev. Beth Palmer helps bridge educational gaps

Outlook: Vicksburg Art Association holding Members Exhibition

HISTORIC MILESTONE: Clover Valley Missionary Baptist Church celebrates 165th anniversary

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Have you paid $4 or more for fuel in the last month?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...