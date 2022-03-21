Prep baseball roundup: Warren Central, St. Aloysius take league losses; Tallulah rolls

Warren Central moved its region opener up a day to avoid bad weather, but ran into a storm anyway.

Andrew Arrant racked up 10 strikeouts while throwing a two-hit shutout, and Pearl knocked off Warren Central 8-0 Monday in the MHSAA Region 6-6A baseball opener for both teams.

John Mark Grissom drove in three runs for Pearl (7-6, 1-0 Region 6-6A), including two with a single during a six-run rally in the third inning. Arrant brought in another run with a bunt single and Garrett Moore hit an RBI double.

The Pirates added single runs in the fourth and sixth innings, and rode Arrant’s arm to the victory. He only walked one batter and hit another while giving up singles to Braxton McCurley in the first inning and Preston Lynch in the second. Arrant retired 16 of the last 17 batters he faced.

Brooks Willoughby started on the mound for Warren Central (6-6, 0-1) and pitched five innings. He allowed seven runs on five hits and one walk, while striking out eight.

Warren Central and Pearl will play again Friday at 7 p.m. at Warren Central.

Central Hinds 5, St. Aloysius 3

Ryan Etheridge pitched out of a steady stream of trouble, and Central Hinds turned a torrent of walks and passed balls into a victory over St. Aloysius.

Etheridge had seven strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings for Central Hinds. He walked two batters and allowed three runs, while also surrendering 11 hits.

Graham Thomas got the last two outs for a save.

Central Hinds scored three runs on passed balls. Its hitters drew nine walks in the game. All five runners who scored reached base via a walk.

Brady Price hit a two-run single in the sixth inning to put Central Hinds ahead 5-1, and the two insurance runs turned out to be the difference.

St. Al (4-9, 0-4 MAIS District 3-5A) clawed back one run in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double by Carter Magee, and another in the seventh on a single by Carson Smith and an error on the play. The Flashes had the tying run on base with only one out, but John David Liggett flied out to right field and a runner was doubled off first to end the game.

Magee finished 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored for St. Al. Smith also had two hits, and Barrett Shows had an RBI single in the third inning.

Adam Francisco pitched five innings for St. Al and walked six batters, but also had nine strikeouts.

St. Al and Central Hinds will play again Friday in Raymond, in a varsity doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m.

Tallulah Academy 10, Prairie View 3

Davis Black homered, Todd Etheridge went 3-for-4 with a pair of triples and three RBIs, and Tallulah Academy (6-8, 1-0 MAIS District 5-1A) ended a two-game losing skid by routing Prairie View Academy on Monday.

Hayes Hopkins snapped a 3-all tie in the fifth inning with an RBI single. The Trojans then scored four times in the sixth inning as Etheridge hit a bases-loaded triple and scored on another base hit by Hopkins.

Black’s inside-the-park home run made it 9-3 in the seventh, and the Trojans added one more insurance run later in the inning.

Hopkins was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and also pitched six innings. He allowed three runs, all in the first inning, and had six strikeouts.

Vicksburg vs. Forest Hill

Because of the severe weather forecast for Tuesday, Vicksburg High’s baseball game against Forest Hill has been postponed until Thursday. The teams will play a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. at Vicksburg’s Showers Field.

Friday’s game at Forest Hill has been canceled, and will be played as part of the doubleheader on Thursday.